WATCH LIVE: 2026 State of the Judiciary address

The head of Alaska’s court system is set to deliver the annual State of the Judiciary Address from the Capitol in Juneau at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Alaska Legislature has a tradition of inviting the Alaska Supreme Court’s chief justice to deliver an address each year during session. Chief Justice Susan Carney was appointed to the court in 2016 and became chief justice last year.

Watch Gavel Alaska coverage of Carney’s address live on KTOO 360TV or here, or listen on your local public radio station, including KTOO 104.3 FM and 91.7 FM in Juneau.