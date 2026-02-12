Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026

In this newscast:
- The Juneau School District is returning over $1 million earmarked for child care back to the city,
- The Alaska Department of Transportation has faced intense scrutiny in recent months over its plan to build a new ferry terminal between Juneau and Haines. Now, the agency is drawing fire from a panel of lawmakers charged with overseeing it,
- For the Alaska Survival Kit series, Alaska Public Media’s Wesley Early set out to learn how Alaskans can increase their chances of finding a date and falling in love,
- Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Carney highlighted efforts to reduce case backlogs and asked lawmakers to fund new judges and long-delayed courthouse maintenance during the annual State of the Judiciary address today