Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026

- The Juneau Assembly approved more than $2 million worth of city funding to support four proposed affordable housing projects last night,
- As breweries in Alaska adjust to a legal ruling that allows them to have unlimited live shows, a different sort of industry is also celebrating: musicians,
- Tribal leaders from across the country spoke out today at a U.S. Senate hearing against possible changes within the Small Business Administration that supports Native entities,
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski returned from a three-day trip to Greenland Monday. She was the sole Republican among four senators who took the trip to try and repair the relationship with the Danish territory after President Trump’s repeated threats to acquire the island