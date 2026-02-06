Newscast – Friday, Feb. 6, 2026

In this newscast:
- Nineteen people have applied to be the Juneau school district’s next superintendent, according to search firm McPherson & Jacobson.
- Alaska’s largest professional theater indefinitely postponed a run of its show in Anchorage this spring due to financial concerns.
- The Juneau Assembly will vote Monday night on whether to approve $2.3 million worth of city funding to support five proposed affordable housing projects.
- Alaskan Dream Cruises, a Sitka-based cruise line, is closing its doors.
- After proposing to build a new cabin near Juneau’s Herbert Glacier, the U.S. Forest Service released a draft decision last month abandoning it.