Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026

In this newscast:
- The Juneau School Board will take public testimony tomorrow as it works on building out a budget,
- American Cruise Lines plans to expand in Alaska in the years to come. But that plan requires prized mooring space in harbors that are tight to begin with. In Haines, the company said it would pitch in to rebuild a public dock to solve that problem. Then, it backed out amid community pushback,
- Former Sitka state representative Jonathan Kreiss-Tompkins entered the race for governor this week,
- A round of vetoes by Gov. Mike Dunleavy last summer have Alaska’s construction industry on edge. Industry groups are pushing state lawmakers to quickly pass an appropriations bill that they say would unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in federal matching funds