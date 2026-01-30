Newscast – Friday, Jan. 30, 2026

In this newscast:
- Sitka will receive $10 million dollars for a new wastewater disinfection system.
- Juneau residents might have to pay sales tax again on food and utilities despite voters approving a local exemption for them during last fall’s municipal election.
- The Juneau School Board is quickly moving through the search process for a new superintendent.
- Some storefront owners in Juneau are speaking out against U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement or participating in the nationwide strike today, following recent killings in Minneapolis.
- The state House’s ethics committee has launched an investigation into whether Homer Republican Rep. Sarah Vance illegally used state resources when she successfully pushed the local newspaper to remove and revise a story.