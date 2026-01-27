KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026

  • The Juneau Assembly has stalled on deciding whether to disempower the Eaglecrest Ski Area’s board of directors until March.
  • Students are speaking out about how unresolved union negotiations are affecting them in the classroom.
  • Students in Skagway are calling on their school district to adopt a policy that would let them take part in subsistence activities without it potentially counting against them.
  • With almost 700 participants, Juneau’s annual board game convention sold out for a second year.

