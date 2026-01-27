Newscast – Monday, Jan. 26, 2026

In this newscast:
- More than 200 Juneau residents gathered downtown at Overstreet Park last night for a candlelight vigil. They were there to honor a man who was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during protests against ongoing ICE operations,
- Juneau teens and residents are calling on the Alaska Legislature and Governor Mike Dunleavy to call off the state’s longtime push for a natural gas pipeline in Alaska,
- The State Board of Education unanimously approved a school psychology masters program at the University of Alaska Anchorage aimed to address the state’s shortage of school psychologists. The approval took place during the board’s special virtual meeting on Thursday,
- KTOO Morning Host Mike Lane checks in with Representative Andi Story,
- Former Alaska Revenue Commissioner Adam Crum deviated from state policy and failed to perform the necessary due diligence before committing millions in state savings to a private equity fund. That’s the conclusion of an outside review ordered by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration after Crum’s decision came to light last summer