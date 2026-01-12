Newscast – Monday, Jan. 12, 2026

In this newscast:
- An atmospheric river struck Juneau over the weekend, after previous back-to-back storms buried the city in several feet of snow,
- The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska recently launched a new foundation,
- For the first time, Juneau is using a radar detection system to track avalanches that rumble down the mountain, thanks to state money freed up by the city and tribe’s disaster declaration last week,
- Democrat Mary Peltola announced this morning that she’s running for U.S. Senate, taking on Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan,
- Alaska Public Media’s Eric Stone takes a look at the first wave of new bills for the coming legislative session