Newscast – Monday, Dec. 22, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau saw two destructive residential fires in a mobile home park in the course of just three days, and one fire resulted in a fatality.
- A federal grand jury has indicted two Alaska State Troopers shown on body-camera video beating, tasing and pepper-spraying a Kenai man in a case of mistaken identity.
- Juneau residents celebrated the winter solstice with a “light the night” Nordic ski club gathering at the Mendenhall Campground.
- After more than 16 years as a staple at Juneau’s State Office Building, a local musician has played his last theater organ concert.