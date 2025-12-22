KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, Dec. 22, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau saw two destructive residential fires in a mobile home park in the course of just three days, and one fire resulted in a fatality.
  • A federal grand jury has indicted two Alaska State Troopers shown on body-camera video beating, tasing and pepper-spraying a Kenai man in a case of mistaken identity.
  • Juneau residents celebrated the winter solstice with a “light the night” Nordic ski club gathering at the Mendenhall Campground.
  • After more than 16 years as a staple at Juneau’s State Office Building, a local musician has played his last theater organ concert.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications