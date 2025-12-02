KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Gallery Walk previews with SEALT Conservation Art Show and Bo Anderson & Kathleen Harper’s wonderful world of ‘Art Scraps,’ plus Juneau Dance Theatre’s ‘The Nutcracker’

by

Juneau Afternoon for Tuesday, December 2, 2025:

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

