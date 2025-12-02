Gallery Walk previews with SEALT Conservation Art Show and Bo Anderson & Kathleen Harper’s wonderful world of ‘Art Scraps,’ plus Juneau Dance Theatre’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Juneau Afternoon for Tuesday, December 2, 2025:
- Bo Anderson and Kathleen Harper’s “Art Scraps” opens this Friday during Gallery Walk at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum with a reception at 4:30 p.m.
- Southeast Alaska Land Trust presents the second year of their “Conservation Art Show” featuring local Juneau artists Teri Gardner Robus, Patrick Ripp, and others sharing work that was created on conserved lands in Southeast at their downtown space (119 Seward St.) at 4:00 p.m. during Gallery Walk on Friday, December 5
- Juneau Dance Theatre presents “The Nutcracker” at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé on December 5,6,7.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.