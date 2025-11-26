Public Market, Handel’s ‘Messiah’ and Kim Heacox on ‘The Power of Story in Addressing the Climate Crisis’

KTOO

Juneau Afternoon episode for Wednesday, November 26, 2025:

  • Juneau’s annual Thanksgiving tradition, The Public Market, features demonstrations from Capital City Fire and Rescue and new vendors such as Sweet Spot Studios, which is expanding to create a new store with baking and decorating classes in Juneau.
  • Juneau Community Bands’ presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” is Saturday, November 29, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 30, at 2:00 p.m. at Ḵunéix̱ Hídi Northern Light United Church.
  • Gustavus author Kim Heacox is known for his novels, but he has also written articles for The Guardian on climate change. He will give a presentation for 350 Juneau entitled “The Power of Story in Addressing the Climate Crisis” on Wednesday, December 3, at 7:00 p.m. at Ḵunéix̱ Hídi Northern Light United Church.

Image: A snickerdoodle cookie decorated with the KTOO logo by Sweet Spot Studios, owned by Chef Jossie Lukacik, who will be appearing at The Public Market ahead of opening a business in Juneau. (Clarise Larson/LTOO)
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

