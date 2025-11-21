Maggie McMillan to lead Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

Maggie McMillan is the new Juneau Arts and Humanities Council Director.

The JAHC announced the hire Friday, more than six months after the former director stepped down in May.

“Between my love for art and my love for the community, it was just like a pillar I’ve always had my eye on,” she said. “And if I had the opportunity to try to lead it, I really wanted to try.”

McMillan served as Juneau Chamber of Commerce director for three years, before taking a role in donor relations earlier this year at the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska.

She said she’s excited to bring her experience in economics to the JAHC.

“I’m really excited to figure out how we make it a more profitable nonprofit,” McMillan said.

Phil Huebschen led the local arts organization for two years before resigning following the JAHC board’s decision to remove diversity, equity and inclusion language from its website. The board said the language cuts were temporary, and in response to the Trump administration’s threat to cut federal funding to organizations that use DEI language in their programming.

Stacy Katasse served as the interim director as the search for a new director stretched on. In August, the JAHC increased the salary range for the role to between $110,000 and $140,000.

The announcement comes shortly after the Juneau Assembly reallocated $5 million dollars originally intended for a new Capital Civic Center building toward glacial outburst flood mitigation.

The proposed new convention center and performing arts venue would replace the JACC and Centennial Hall. Voters rejected a ballot proposition intended to fund the construction in 2019.

McMillan starts her new role at the JAHC on Dec. 1.