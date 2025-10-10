Alaska Board of Education takes no action on funding regulation change after public outcry

The Alaska Board of Education unanimously voted to send a proposed regulation change that would have limited how much money local governments can give to schools back to the state education department on Thursday. It comes after public outcry and a change in stance from the department.

The Department of Education and Early Development, or DEED, backtracked on its initial recommendation to the board to change the state regulation that defines what counts as local contribution. That’s school funding that comes from municipalities. State law restricts the amount of funding local governments can give to their districts.

Instead, DEED recommended the board take no action on the change. DEED Commissioner Deena Bishop said the department has been working with district leaders since August to clarify their intentions with the proposal.

“I think just the stress about school funding, a lot of trust isn’t there,” Bishop said. “The department wants to earn that trust back and continue with the work.”

Many district leaders voiced concerns about how it would affect out-of-cap spending. That’s money that local governments give to districts outside of the maximum legal amount. It’s for non-instructional purposes, like transportation, child care and extracurriculars. Many, like the Anchorage and Sitka School Districts, also worried about how in-kind services would be impacted.

The proposal spurred hundreds of written public comments against the change last summer. Several Alaska district officials and parents testified when the regulation was considered in June and again at Thursday’s meeting.

Part of the initial reason for bringing this forward was something called the disparity test — that allows the state to use federal impact aid as part of its contribution to districts, which can save the state money. The state failed the test this year and in fiscal year 2022. It’s currently appealing the decision. Bishop said during a work session on Wednesday that the department is moving through the appeals process.

But she also said that the focus on the regulation is to make sure districts are following state law.

“We’re not reacting to the federal government,” she said. “What we are, is trying to meet the state statute that calls for that equitable funding.”

In a memo for the regulation when it was introduced in June, Bishop wrote that one of the reasons for bringing the regulation change forward was to make sure it was in line with the federal disparity test.

In his public testimony, Juneau School District Superintendent Frank Hauser referenced a letter from DEED appealing the results of the federal disparity test. The state claimed it would pass the test through a different calculation method, and does not mention local contribution. Hauser said he wants the department to drop this regulation change.

“I am terrified of version 3.0 of this regulation,” he said. “Each subsequent attempt at this regulation change has had exponentially more negative impacts, impacts beyond what the department realizes, even to REAAs, homeschool and correspondent students.”

Juneau officials estimated the district would have lost $8 million in funding if the regulation had gone through. In an email to KTOO after the decision, Hauser said he appreciates the board bringing the regulation back to the department to get more input, but “that action begs the question why stakeholder input was not sought in the first place.”

Several testifiers, including Valdez City Schools Director of Technology Megan Gunderson, also mentioned a back-and-forth between the Anchorage School District and the department. The department posted on social media, calling the information from the district inaccurate.

“When the agency responsible for leading and supporting Alaska schools uses public mockery and personal targeting, that is not communication,” Gunderson said. “It is the breakdown of an essential partnership.”

State Board of Education member Lt. Col. James Fowley only had an advisory vote on the issue, but he said he wanted to ensure the department would come back with a list of districts it engaged with and recommendations.

“In my learning on it, it is going to be incredibly complex, and it’s probably going to vary between every single one of the districts,” Fowley said. “And so for the department, I think you’re going to have to sharpen that pencil and really nug down through this.

In the meantime, the department said it will work with local stakeholders like district leaders and officials to gather more information.