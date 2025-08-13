Juneau School District delays first day of school to Friday

Juneau schools will remain closed Thursday following a record-breaking glacial lake outburst flood event in the Mendenhall Valley. The Juneau School District plans to delay the start of school until Friday.

Superintendent Frank Hauser said at a press conference Wednesday morning a flood warning from the National Weather Service remains in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday.

“We have three schools in the area,” he said. “Delaying the start of school by one day will allow Unified Command staff and safety crews to assess damage in the Valley area.”

The district closed Kax̲dig̲oowu Héen Elementary School, Mendenhall River Community School and Thunder Mountain Middle School Tuesday afternoon as a safety precaution for staff. Hauser said there isn’t any damage reported at the schools in the flood zone as of Wednesday morning.

All school activities, including the first day of high school for ninth graders, are also canceled Wednesday.

Hauser said afterschool child care such as the Relationships and Leadership Learning for Youth program, or RALLY, will not be provided while schools are closed.

The district will continue to update families through automated calls, texts, emails, the Juneau Schools app and the district website.