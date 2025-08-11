Juneau School District plans to close all schools if any campus is impacted by flooding

With school set to begin on Thursday, the Juneau School District announced Monday that it plans to close all schools this week if any campuses are impacted by glacial outburst flooding.

The glacial lake that releases water annually is full. That means the Mendenhall River could flood at any time this week, but it’s not clear exactly when that will happen.

Three schools in the Mendenhall Valley – Kax̲dig̲oowu Héen Elementary School, Mendenhall River Community School and Thunder Mountain Middle School – could experience flooding.

At a press conference Monday, Deputy City Manager Robert Barr said one of the reasons for closing all schools is because of district staff who may live in the flood zone.

“They have teachers, and they have staff that are in that flood inundation, that are going to be in that 17-foot impact area that we’ll be recommending an evacuation for,” he said. “From their point of view, [it’s] hard to operate the rest of the district when their faculty, when their staff, are potentially impacted.”

In an email to KTOO, Juneau School District Chief of Staff Kristin Bartlett wrote additional road congestion from school related traffic and road closures cutting off people returning home as other reasons for the plan.

In a press release, the district said it plans to announce any closures before the school day begins if possible. But it’s also prepared to evacuate schools as needed.

Students and staff will move to a safe location outside of the evacuation zone. Only guardians and emergency contacts listed in PowerSchool will be able to pick up students.

Students who take the bus and live in the evacuation zone may also be taken to a different location for pickup if they attend a school outside of the flood zone. Photo ID is required to pick up students.

The district’s website has information on flood procedures. District leadership says families can receive updates through the Juneau Schools app. The district will also email updates to families through its Blackboard communications system.

