Lingít Word of the Week: Yaakw — Canoe

This is Lingít Word of the Week. Each week, we feature a Lingít word voiced by master speakers. Lingít has been spoken throughout present-day Southeast Alaska and parts of Canada for over 10,000 years.

Gunalchéesh to X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation and the University of Alaska Southeast for sharing the recorded audio for this series.

This week’s word is yaakw, or canoe. Listen to the audio below to learn how to say yaakw.

The following transcript is meant to help illustrate the words and sentences.

Kooshdáakʼu Bill Fawcett: Yaakw.

That means canoe.

Here are some sentences:

Kooshdáakʼu Bill Fawcett: Goodé sáwé yaa naḵúx̱ wé yaakw?

Where is that canoe going?

Keiyishí Bessie Cooley: Haa x̱ooní Yanshkoowas.á amsikóo yaakw layeix̱í.

Our friend Yanshkoowas.á Jimmy Smarch knows how to build a canoe.

Keihéenák’w John Martin: Ya aan, ldakát yá Lingít aaní yá átx̱ has alyéx̱ nooch, dutʼéek wé yaakw.

The village, all the Lingít villages, they all use it all the time, people paddle canoes.

Ḵaakal.áat Florence Marks Sheakley: Yá “blue canoe” áyá haa yaagúx̱ sitee.

This blue canoe here is our boat.

Kaxwaan Éesh George Davis: Du yaagú yíkt aawatʼík.

They are paddling in their canoe by themselves.

You can hear each installment of Lingít Word of the Week on the radio throughout the week.

