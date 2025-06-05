KTOO

National Guard to hold multi-day emergency response training in Juneau

An agent with the Anchorage FBI Evidence Response Team gets help removing his biohazard suit at the Anchorage Fire Department Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, June 13, 2023. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

This weekend, the U.S. National Guard will begin conducting emergency preparation drills throughout Juneau. 

The exercise is called Operation ORCA. Capt. Kyle Rehberg with the National Guard said it’s meant to prepare Alaska cities to respond to emergencies of national significance. Those may involve weapons of mass destruction, like chemical, biological, or explosive threats. 

“It’s one of those things in which we hope we never have to respond in full force with this exercise like we’re doing. But we can’t think that it’s not going to happen,” he said. “We prepare for the worst possible day in Alaska.”

The training is held every other year in different parts of Alaska. This year, the exercise is in Juneau and will take place this Sunday through next Thursday.

Members of the Anchorage Police Department SWAT unit work through an active shooter/hostage scenario on the UAA campus June 13, 2023. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

Rehberg said that means some streets will be closed downtown near the Alaska State Capitol. There will also be activity near the downtown cruise ship docks and the airport. He said the National Guard will put up signs to warn people who might be in those areas.

Rehberg said residents can expect to see specialized vehicles and equipment, people in hazmat suits and increased military aircraft operations. Residents may hear sirens. It’s only a drill, but he said it’s extremely important that Juneau is prepared if an emergency like this occurs. 

Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Fabiana Kirtley, left, survey team chief, and Alaska Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Conrad Slocum, survey team member, prepare for initial entry into a notional lab believed to be capable of manufacturing biological weapons at the Nome, Alaska, Fire Training Center as part of Exercise ORCA 2023, June 12. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

“We just want to make sure we’re constantly staying on our toes and that we are ready to deploy anywhere in the state, whether it’s Southeast or the Interior,” he said. 

The National Guard will coordinate with local, state, tribal and federal agencies for the exercise.

Residents can find more information about the closures and potential impacts of the training by looking at the social media accounts of participating agencies, like the Juneau Police Department or the local U.S. Coast Guard sector.

