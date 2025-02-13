KTOO

Juneau Afternoon | Rainy Day Conversations

Alaska author Eowyn Ivey explores childhood fears and love in new novel ‘Black Woods, Blue Sky’

by

Author Eowyn Ivey photographed in front of woods and mountains.
Alaska author Eowyn Ivey (Photo from Eowyn Ivey)

Juneau Afternoon’s new series, Rainy Day Conversations, features Alaska author Eowyn Ivey. Ivey’s first novel, “The Snow Child,” was a New York Times bestseller and a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Ivey lives in Alaska with her husband and two daughters. She previously worked as a journalist and for nearly a decade as a bookseller at Fireside Books in Palmer before writing her first novel, “The Snow Child,” in 2013.

Her new novel, “Black Woods, Blue Sky,” tells the story of a single mother, Birdie, and her daughter, Emmaleen. Birdie meets and falls in love with Arthur, a soft-spoken recluse. But soon after moving to his isolated cabin, Birdie and Emmaleen discover Arthur is much more than he appears and hides a secret that is as dangerous as the Alaska wilderness.

Host Bostin Christopher talks with Ivey about this novel being her most personal story yet. She shares about writing into her fears and how, ultimately, the book is about love. She also discusses the nerves on the eve of its launch, her writing process, how she began writing, and her longing for independent books to garner more recognition.

“Black Woods, Blue Sky” is on sale now. Find out more about Ewoyn Ivey and her work at http://www.ewoynivey.com.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Alex Kotlarsz and Marian Call for Songwriters on Songwriters in Studio 2K. (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Songwriters on Songwriters: Marian Call and Alex Kotlarsz

Alex Kotlarsz chats with Marian Call about her career and music on this episode of Songwriters on Songwriters. Marian plays live on the Red Carpet Stage in Studio 2K, and Alex and Marian deep dive into some of Marian's early and most recognizable tracks.

Mike Maas from Blue Nagoon with singers Salissa Thole and Kristina Paulick interview by singer-songwriter Marian Call in Studio 2K (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Songwriters on Songwriters: Mike Maas aka Blue Nagoon and Marian Call

Blue Nagoon's Mike Maas performs live in the studio and sits down with singer/songwriter Marian Call to chat about Mike's music, collaborations, and new album "Love in the Time of..."

Songwriters on Songwriters: Josh Fortenbery and Taylor Dallas Vidic

Josh Fortenbery chats about the creation of his new album "No Such Thing as Forever" with fellow songwriter Taylor Dallas Vidic.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications