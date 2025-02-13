Alaska author Eowyn Ivey explores childhood fears and love in new novel ‘Black Woods, Blue Sky’

Alaska author Eowyn Ivey (Photo from Eowyn Ivey)

Juneau Afternoon’s new series, Rainy Day Conversations, features Alaska author Eowyn Ivey. Ivey’s first novel, “The Snow Child,” was a New York Times bestseller and a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Ivey lives in Alaska with her husband and two daughters. She previously worked as a journalist and for nearly a decade as a bookseller at Fireside Books in Palmer before writing her first novel, “The Snow Child,” in 2013.



Her new novel, “Black Woods, Blue Sky,” tells the story of a single mother, Birdie, and her daughter, Emmaleen. Birdie meets and falls in love with Arthur, a soft-spoken recluse. But soon after moving to his isolated cabin, Birdie and Emmaleen discover Arthur is much more than he appears and hides a secret that is as dangerous as the Alaska wilderness.

Host Bostin Christopher talks with Ivey about this novel being her most personal story yet. She shares about writing into her fears and how, ultimately, the book is about love. She also discusses the nerves on the eve of its launch, her writing process, how she began writing, and her longing for independent books to garner more recognition.

“Black Woods, Blue Sky” is on sale now. Find out more about Ewoyn Ivey and her work at http://www.ewoynivey.com.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.

