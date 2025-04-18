Bartlett community course on pelvic care; Sayeik Gastineau Ocean Guardians Club; High school Ignite Farm club hosts petting zoo

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

'Tangle of Rainbows' concert; Litter Free Community Cleanup; UAS graduation details On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Con Brio Chamber Series and Orpheus Project combine to present "Tangle of Rainbows;" Spring is here, and it’s time for the Juneau Community Cleanup this Saturday, April 19; The conversation about cleanup continues as we talk conservation and the importance of this cleanup with the Southeast Alaska Land Trust; Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer stops in to talk about upcoming graduation festivities and more at the University of Alaska Southeast.

From trauma to transformation with Next Era Foundation On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations: In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, host Christina Michelle sits down with Monica and Kayla Brandner of Next Era Foundation for Girls.