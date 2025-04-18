Bartlett community course on pelvic care; Sayeik Gastineau Ocean Guardians Club; High school Ignite Farm club hosts petting zoo

On today’s program:
- A conversation with Sarah Ginter from Bartlett Regional Hospital about a free community class on proactive pelvic floor care next Tuesday, April 22
- Sayeik: Gastineau Community School Ocean Guardians Club shares about ocean and watershed conservation efforts
- The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Ignite Farm Club is hosting a petting zoo on Saturday, April 19, including a visit from the Easter bunny
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.