‘Tangle of Rainbows’ concert; Litter Free Community Cleanup; UAS graduation details

From trauma to transformation with Next Era Foundation On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations: In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, host Christina Michelle sits down with Monica and Kayla Brandner of Next Era Foundation for Girls.

National Poetry Month with Burn Thompson writing group; 'Jesus Christ Superstar' with Theater at Latitude 58; Student radio plays receive community forum performance with Theater Alaska On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Mary Lou Spartz is here from the Burn Thompson writing group to share about their reading to honor National Poetry Month; Theater Alaska is reviving the student radio plays at Thunder Mountain Middle School in "Community Forum: Student Voices on Stage;" Theater at Latitude 58 chats about their latest production opening this week: "Jesus Christ Superstar."