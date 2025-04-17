‘Tangle of Rainbows’ concert; Litter Free Community Cleanup; UAS graduation details

Audio Podcast
On today’s program:
- Con Brio Chamber Series and Orpheus Project combine to present Tangle of Rainbows this Friday, April 17, at UAS Egan Library and Saturday, April 18, at the Alaska State Museum.
- Spring is here, and it’s time for the Juneau Community Cleanup this Saturday, April 19. Board members of Litter Free chat about how you can get involved in this annual event.
- The conversation about cleanup continues as we talk conservation and the importance of this cleanup with the Southeast Alaska Land Trust.
- Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer stops in to talk about upcoming graduation festivities and more at the University of Alaska Southeast.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.