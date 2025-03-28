Alaska’s HIV and AIDs support nonprofit says cuts to federal health department could have deadly consequences

The Trump administration announced Thursday it would shrink U.S. Department of Health and Human Services staff by almost a quarter, and has suggested that it will dissolve the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention division that focuses on HIV prevention.

Amid the uncertainty, Alaska organizations aren’t sure if the federal funding they rely on will still exist. One of those organizations is the Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association, or Four A’s.

Its director, Robin Lutz, said losing federal funding could make the AIDS epidemic get much worse in Alaska — and more deadly.

“We have the opportunity to end the epidemic,” Lutz said. “We will not be able to do that if this administration continues to act in the way it has.”

In her nearly 30 years working with HIV-positive people, Lutz has seen major improvements to awareness, prevention and treatment of HIV and AIDS. But she says losing federal grant funding means the state would lose progress in fighting the disease.

The nonprofit helps Alaskans who are HIV-positive with housing and access to life-saving medication. It also helps people get tested to know if they are HIV-positive, which helps curb the spread. Roughly 700 people are living with HIV in the state. Threats to Medicaid could further endanger Alaska’s HIV-positive population.

The Trump administration plans to cut the federal health department by nearly 25 percent. Local organizations say there has been little to no information about the impact these changes will have on federal grants.

“Over a third of people living with HIV in the state don’t have the resources they need and deserve to manage their health without support, and it’s basically economic support,” she said.

And Lutz said Alaska is a uniquely difficult place to access HIV testing and prevention medications. Accessing preventative care is already a challenge for Alaskans, due to misinformation and stigmatization of HIV.