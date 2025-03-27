SEARHC expands reach again with new dental clinic in Mendenhall Valley

Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium is yet again expanding its reach in Juneau.

On Tuesday, the city’s Planning Commission approved the Alaska Native-run health care organization’s request to build a new dental clinic in Mendenhall Valley.

The three-story building will be located at SEARHC’s medical campus near Safeway. The organization already has a dental clinic in Juneau at its medical campus in Lemon Creek.

According to SEARHC spokesperson Matt Carle, developers on the project plan to break ground on construction this summer. The organization anticipates the clinic will be open to the public in the fall of 2027.

Carle said the new facility is part of SEARHC’s efforts to meet the growing demand for dental services in the region, and is intended to “replace our existing, outdated dental clinic, which no longer adequately meets our needs.”

SEARHC has rapidly grown its services in Juneau and Southeast Alaska in recent years. In the past two years, it’s acquired Southeast Medical Clinic, Juneau Youth Services, Juneau Obstetrics and Gynecology and Juneau Physical Therapy – and many other clinics throughout the region.