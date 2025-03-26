KTOO

Newscast – Wednesday, March 26, 2025

  • U.S. House Republicans put the top executives of NPR and PBS on the hot seat today, in a hearing of the House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency,
  • Juneau’s mayor selected 11 residents to serve on a short-term rental task force, which is meant to assess the benefits and downsides of short-term rentals in the housing market. All but one member are homeowners,
  • An Alaska Airlines jet leaving Wrangell Sunday declared an inflight emergency and landed in Ketchikan,
  • Tongass Voices: Betsy Longenbaugh and Ed Schoenfeld on the skeletons in Juneau’s closet

