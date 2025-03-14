Newscast – Friday, March 14, 2025

In this newscast:
- Alaska’s state ombudsman is resigning in April. Kate Burkhart leaves after eight years on the job and countless investigations that have led to major systemic reforms in the state,
- The Juneau School District approved a budget for the next fiscal year on Thursday,
- People rallied again outside the Alaska State Capitol today, this time to protest the Trump Administration’s plans to eliminate tens of thousands of jobs at the U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs,
- After a German Shepherd named Jackie evaded euthanasia in Los Angeles, she’s now evading animal control officers in Juneau,
- Alaska’s fired federal workers are beginning to file unemployment claims, following the Trump administration’s move to reduce the federal workforce