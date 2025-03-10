KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, March 10, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • The ACLU of Alaska is suing the Alaska Department of Corrections for its role in the 2023 death of Lewis Jordan Junior on behalf of Jordan’s family,
  • The University of Alaska Southeast is taking next steps to remove mentions of DEI from its website,
  • Alaska’s National Weather Service offices have not been spared from the Trump administration’s efforts to slash the federal workforce,
  • Members of Juneau’s LGBTQ+ community, and the people who support them, gathered in droves on Sunday to protest the Trump administration’s policies and language surrounding queer and trans people

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications