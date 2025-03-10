Newscast – Monday, March 10, 2025

In this newscast:
- The ACLU of Alaska is suing the Alaska Department of Corrections for its role in the 2023 death of Lewis Jordan Junior on behalf of Jordan’s family,
- The University of Alaska Southeast is taking next steps to remove mentions of DEI from its website,
- Alaska’s National Weather Service offices have not been spared from the Trump administration’s efforts to slash the federal workforce,
- Members of Juneau’s LGBTQ+ community, and the people who support them, gathered in droves on Sunday to protest the Trump administration’s policies and language surrounding queer and trans people