Newscast – Friday, Feb. 21, 2025

In this newscast:
- A survey of Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital staff last year shows they lack confidence in management and leadership and are experiencing higher rates of burnout and turnover,
- The Juneau School District Board of Education began formal discussions on next school year’s budget based on an assumption of a $400 increase to the state’s per-student funding contribution,
- A closely watched bill that would boost state funding for public schools took a step forward on Wednesday,
- Ketchikan residents joined others around the nation in protesting the Trump Administration’s mass firing of federal employees Wednesday,
- The Haines Assembly last week voted to send a friendly letter to its Canadian neighbors