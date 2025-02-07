Are you a federal worker in Juneau? How are the buyouts affecting you?

Since taking office last month, President Donald Trump’s administration has actively pursued its goal to reduce the federal workforce.

That includes offering millions of government workers seven months pay in return for voluntary resignations.

According to the Juneau Economic Development Council, roughly 700 people in Juneau are federally employed. That includes people who work for the Coast Guard, NOAA, the Forest Service, the Postal Service and more.

Meanwhile, the Trump Administration has also issued executive orders directing federal departments to remove language and programs related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives and other topics the administration opposes.

We want to learn more about how these changes are affecting people in Juneau. If you’re interested in sharing your perspective, you can use this form. Any information you share will help inform our reporting about the ongoing impacts to Juneau residents.