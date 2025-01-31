KTOO

Newscast – Friday, Jan. 31, 2025

  • Portugal. the Man, Ya Tseen and Samantha Crain are performing in Southeast Alaska this weekend to fundraise for the Point House Revitalization Project,
  • Alaska Folk Festival leadership announced that the guest artists for the 50th festival will be Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled his own education bill this morning, setting the stage for negotiations with legislative leaders,
  • The Skagway Assembly voted last month to collect sales tax on the full price of tours sold, but across Lynn Canal, Haines is worried the changes could impact their economy

