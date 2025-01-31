Newscast – Friday, Jan. 31, 2025

In this newscast:
- Portugal. the Man, Ya Tseen and Samantha Crain are performing in Southeast Alaska this weekend to fundraise for the Point House Revitalization Project,
- Alaska Folk Festival leadership announced that the guest artists for the 50th festival will be Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled his own education bill this morning, setting the stage for negotiations with legislative leaders,
- The Skagway Assembly voted last month to collect sales tax on the full price of tours sold, but across Lynn Canal, Haines is worried the changes could impact their economy