Lingít Word of the Week: Dzísk’w — Moose

This is Lingít Word of the Week. Each week, we feature a Lingít word voiced by master speakers. Lingít has been spoken throughout present-day Southeast Alaska and parts of Canada for over 10,000 years.

Gunalchéesh to X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Goldbelt Heritage Foundation and the University of Alaska Southeast for sharing the recorded audio for this series.

This week’s word is dzísk’w, or moose. Listen to the audio below to learn how to say dzísk’w.

The following transcript is meant to help illustrate the words and sentences.

Ḵaakal.áat Florence Marks Sheakley: dzísk’w.

That means moose.

Here are some sentences:

Ḵaakal.áat Florence Marks Sheakley: Tlél haa x̱ánxʼ shawoodahéin dziskʼw.

There arenʼt a lot of moose around us here.

Keihéenák’w John Martin: Yá goodáan yáx̱ áyá kooligéi yá dzískʼw.

This moose is as big as a horse.

Keiyishí Bessie Coolie: Dzískʼu dleeyí ax̱ eet uwaháa.

Iʼm hungry for moose meat.

Kooshdáakʼu Bill Fawcett: Dzískʼw alʼóon áwé gax̱tooḵóox̱.

We are going moose hunting.

Kaxwaan Éesh George Davis: Dzísk’w l’óon has oo.aat.

He went moose hunting.

You can hear each installment of Lingít Word of the Week on the radio throughout the week.

Find biographies for the master speakers included in this lesson here.

Learn more about why we use Lingít instead of Tlingit here.