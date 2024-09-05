Juneau activists make case for “Ship-Free Saturdays” as opposition campaign grows

Advocates for a proposition set to appear on Juneau’s local ballot this fall say they want one day a week during the summer cruise season when there are no ships in port.

And the proposition would do just that — if they can convince enough Juneau voters to pass it.

Steve Krall is a Juneau resident who attended a forum at Gold Town Theatre Wednesday evening where supporters of the proposition were invited to share why they will be voting yes.

“What would we do if we had Saturdays? We’d actually live our lives like we used to, like we hoped to,” he said. “I used to be able to launch a kayak downtown. I have a sailboat, I could sail it in the harbor. I could actually maybe walk downtown and not wonder if I’m going to get hit by a car.”

In front of a crowd of about 30 people, Krall and about a dozen other speakers shared their reasons for supporting the proposition, like overcrowding and environmental impacts.

Karla Hart was an emcee at the event. She’s a longtime activist against tourism growth in Juneau and has been at the forefront of getting the proposition, called Ship-Free Saturdays, on the ballot.

“Ship-Free Saturdays would give us a relief,” she said. “Every week we will have one day of a pause. We can breathe, we can do things in our homes without helicopter noise. We can go out in the community and not be diluted by all the people that are here that are not from here.”

If passed by voters, the proposition would ban all cruise ships that carry 250 or more passengers from visiting Juneau on Saturdays and on the Fourth of July. Throughout this spring, supporters gathered over 2,300 signatures in favor of it, enough to get it on the ballot.

The forum on Wednesday follows another forum hosted just last week where representatives of a group against the proposition shared why they think it’s bad for Juneau and the local economy.

The group, called Protect Juneau’s Future, is largely made up of local business owners who work directly with the tourism industry. In 2021, the group’s campaigning helped squash another ballot initiative effort — also led by Hart — seeking to limit cruise ships in Juneau.

McHugh Pierre is an executive member of the group and president and CEO of Goldbelt Incorporated, a local Alaska Native corporation that has invested millions in tourism.

“This effort by a few of our neighbors — a very small group — to say they don’t want people here, is very damaging to us,” he said. “So this group, Protect Juneau’s Future, is specifically making sure this ballot initiative fails and that we continue to welcome business in our community.”

And, legal pressure is mounting against the initiative — some local businesses and cruise ship companies have threatened to sue the city if voters approve it.

Ballots for Juneau’s by-mail election will be mailed to residents on Sept.12. Election Day is Oct. 1.