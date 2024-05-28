Juneau’s graduating seniors celebrated over the weekend – including Thunder Mountain’s final class

More than 300 seniors graduated from Juneau’s three high schools on Sunday. For Thunder Mountain’s graduates, the ceremony was especially bittersweet.

There, 147 new graduates moved their tassels from right to left — signifying the end of their high school careers.

The day was filled with celebration, but for some it also brought heartbreak. This was Thunder Mountain’s last graduating senior class before it becomes a middle school next year under the Juneau School District’s consolidation plan.

The stands were overflowing as faculty, school board members and guest speaker Juneau Representative Andi Story commended the students.

Valedictorian Lauren Stichert applauded her peers for navigating unprecedented events. The class started high school during the COVID-19 pandemic, and their last year took place amid a difficult district consolidation process brought on by budget issues.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank and acknowledge every teacher, coach, counselor, administrator, janitor and librarian that has contributed to the growth and success of every student in this room today,” she said. “We have been made smarter, kinder and better because of our teachers and will continue to grow because of their influence.”

After the ceremony, graduate Elizabeth Djajalie said she was nervous but excited for what’s to come for herself, her peers and Thunder Mountain.

“This is a super bittersweet moment — but definitely more sweet than anything else. Because I’m just so grateful, overwhelmed with gratitude really, for all the teachers and peers that are all here,” she said. “A lot of these faces I know I won’t see again for a long time, but I’m just so glad to have seen them passed through the halls these past four years.”

Across town, 130 students from Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé also graduated Sunday. The energy there was lighter — students smiled and waved to their parents, and one even did a backflip as they walked across the stage.

During her speech, Meadow Stanley said she feels a lot of pride to be a Crimson Bear graduate alongside the students in her class.

“We have all struggled, and yet we have all made it to this day together. And for that, I will be forever grateful,” she said.

Another student, Ryan Shattuck congratulated the class of 2024 for overcoming difficulties throughout their high school careers, including starting school virtually.

“We became Crimson Bears without even walking through the door,” he said. “Instead of rushing to our classes like most freshmen do, we instead took our time to open our eyes, sit up in our bed, grab our computers, open our computers, and log into our Zoom classes. And then we went back to sleep.”

The small-but-mighty graduating class of 31 students from the Yaaḵoosgé Daakahídi alternative high school also received their diplomas on Sunday. Speakers at that ceremony said it was an accomplishment that took a lot of hard work and resilience for many of the students.

Commencement speaker Kenyon Jordan thanked his teachers for all the support they gave to him throughout his time at the school.

“We have only just scratched the surface of our own lives, and there are no limits to what we can accomplish,” he said. “If we believe in ourselves as our teachers believed in us, and we’re confident that we will get what we want.”

The district’s consolidation plan will move the alternative high school from the Marie Drake building downtown to the Dzantik’i Heeni Campus in Lemon Creek.