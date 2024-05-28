Federal grand jury indicts man accused of stabbing multiple people on cruise ship

A federal grand jury in Alaska has indicted the man arrested by the FBI in Juneau earlier this month for allegedly stabbing multiple people with scissors aboard the Norwegian Encore.

Ntando Sogoni, 35, of South Africa is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

If convicted, he could face decades of jail time. Sogoni was working on board the ship at the time. He’s currently in custody at Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice and a criminal affidavit filed in federal court, on May 6 cruise ship employees noticed Sogoni trying to deploy a lifeboat late at night. Ship security then brought him to the medical center for an assessment.

There, early on May 7, authorities said Sogoni physically attacked a security guard and nurse in an examination room. He then moved to a different room where he grabbed scissors and stabbed a 75-year-old woman who was being examined, along with two other security guards.

At the time, officials said the injuries were not life-threatening. Sogoni was later detained and held in the ship’s jail before being arrested in Juneau upon arrival.

According to the release, the FBI continues to investigate the case.