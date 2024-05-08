Volunteers want the city to manage Douglas Island’s cemeteries. Instead, the Assembly is asking for help.

Trudging through the bumpy, brush-covered grounds at the old Douglas city cemetery, Ed Schoenfeld squints at a headstone. It’s half protruding out of the ground, with fiddleheads popping up around it.

“It’s a headstone for Fred Schuler. It says he was born in Germany in 1859 and died November 11, 1906. At age 47 years. Rest in peace,” Schoenfeld said.

The headstone is one of many at the cemetery that have been unearthed in recent years thanks to the work of volunteer groups who spend their own time weeding, clearing brush and cleaning gravestones.

Without some sort of maintenance, many of the gravestones in this cemetery and others on Douglas would be lost in the growth of the rainforest.

“Often this is choked with salmon berries and weeds,” he said. “You can’t even see the depressions in the ground where people were buried and the ground sort of settled.”

Many groups and residents like Schoenfeld have advocated that the burden shouldn’t be on volunteers, and they want the City and Borough of Juneau to take over ownership of the private cemeteries.

But, at an Assembly committee meeting on Monday, City Attorney Robert Palmer laid out the legal barriers the city would face if it tried to do that.

“Many of the cemeteries have been a hot topic for Assemblies of the past, and every time that we’ve touched it we’ve kind of run into the same hurdle of ownership,” Palmer said.

The city says it’s unclear who owns the land where many of the cemeteries are. And, Palmer says it would likely require extensive work to find those owners, acquire the land and then maintain it.

An alternative idea is that instead, the city could financially support an organization tasked with coordinating the maintenance of the cemeteries.

At the committee meeting, members were split on what level of action the city should take on the issue.

Assembly member Alicia Hughes-Skandijs said she doesn’t think it should be the city’s responsibility.

“I think we also have to figure out where the city should not be involved and where the city should not be all things,” Hughes-Skandijs said. “And for me, this is just one really where it’s not the city’s land, it’s super time intensive.”

But other members, like Greg Smith, said something should be done.

“This issue actually has been kind of surprising and then the amount of community support that has come out to say we need help, this is history. This is treasured land with people that are important to Juneau,” Smith said.

The Assembly voted 5 to 2 in favor of the city putting out a request for organizations that might be interested. Members Hughes-Skandijs and Ella Adkison voted against the idea.

Schoenfeld, who was at the meeting on Monday, called it a good first step.

“It’s not the real solution. I think it’s just time — this is me personally, not part of any group — for the city to step up to the plate and say, ‘It is our responsibility,’” he said. “The remains in the cemetery are real people.”

The request for interest will likely go out to the community in June or July.