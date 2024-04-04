Juneau Afternoon: UAS launch event for 2024 “Tidal Echoes” literary and arts journal

On today’s program:
- REACH’s infant learning program
- Literary and art journal “UAS Tidal Echoes” release event
- Friday, April 5 at UAS EGAN 112, 5:00 p.m.
- Juneau Symphony’s “Tchaikovsky 5” featuring Juneau’s Aurora Strings youth ensemble
- Saturday and Sunday, April 6 & 7
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.