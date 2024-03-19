KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, March 19, 2024

by

In this newscast:

  • Around 100 people faced the Alaska State Capitol last night chanting in support of a ceasefire in Gaza and in opposition of Gov. Dunleavy’s proposed bill that would crack down on unpermitted street protests,
  • The Alaska Legislature voted Monday to sustain Gov. Dunleavy’s veto of a bipartisan education bill that would have significantly increased funding for public schools,
  • In Ketchikan, the borough assembly members are considering changing the name of two of their schools. The history behind one of the school’s names is tied to a mysterious and controversial figure from the gold rush days

