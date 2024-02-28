Education bill would add millions to Juneau School District’s budget

Juneau School District leaders say an education funding increase approved by the Legislature this week would cut the district’s budget deficit in half.

Juneau schools face a $10 million budget deficit for next year. District officials say the school closure plan approved by the board last week will save the district about $3 million.

The Legislature has approved an education bill that includes a $680 increase to the base student allocation, part of a formula that determines state funding to schools. That would give the Juneau School District more than $5 million in additional state funding.

“No one can say that the Juneau School District and this board have not done their part to balance their budget,” Superintendent Frank Hauser said at a school board meeting Tuesday. “The legislature has done its part, too. The next part will be solely on the governor.”

Gov. Mike Dunleavy said at a press conference Tuesday that the bill leaves out some of his priorities. He wants it to include teacher retention bonuses and a new approval process for charter schools.

“We have 15 days before it becomes law or before I veto. And I made it clear that if there are not certain elements in that bill, I won’t sign it into law,” he said. “I’ll veto it.”

Hauser said a veto would mean more staff layoffs in Juneau in order to balance the budget. The district would also have to increase the pupil-teacher ratio, also known as PTR, essentially increasing class sizes.

“If the governor vetoes the BSA increase, PTR will need to increase, most likely significantly, since 90% of the district’s budget is in salary and benefits,” Hauser said. “Without the BSA increase, the district is looking at an increase in PTR to balance the budget along with a reduction in force.”

Dunleavy has until March 14 to sign or veto the education bill. The district must notify tenured teachers about layoffs by March 15.