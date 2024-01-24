KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024

by

In this newscast:

  • At least one warehouse roof and two residential porches have collapsed under the weight of snow in Juneau, as of this morning,
  • Another Domino’s Pizza restaurant is coming to the Juneau area soon, despite opposition from some residents,
  • The Alaska House of Representatives’ Republican-led majority caucus unveiled and quickly advanced a package of education reforms last week. The legislation includes a long-term boost to public education funding, but the bill faces an uncertain future

