KTOO

Crime & Courts | Southwest

Active shooter incident at Dillingham’s hospital leaves no reported injuries

by

Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham. January 15, 2024. (Christina McDermott/KDLG)

Dillingham’s Kanakanak Hospital had an active shooter early on the morning of Jan. 14, according to a press release from the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation. No injuries were reported.

Jennifer De Winne, the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation’s chief operations officer, said in a call to KDLG that the shooter unsuccessfully tried to enter the hospital’s emergency department. She said doors were locked at that time of day per hospital protocol, but the shooter fired several shots with a shotgun, including at cars parked near the hospital.

De Winne said that multiple members of the hospital’s staff called 911 immediately, and that the hospital followed its active shooter protocols.

She said the shooter eventually fled the scene on a four wheeler and was arrested by Dillingham police further down the road.

The hospital staff, De Winne said, have already met to review the incident and will conduct a formal review this week.

The Dillingham Police Department did not reply to a request for comment in time for this story.

This is a developing story and will be updated as necessary.

KDLG - Dillingham

KDLG is our partner station in Dillingham. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Dimond Courthouse plaque

Accusers say long delays in former Juneau chiropractor’s sexual assault case prolong their suffering

The case’s complexity — and the near complete turnover of personnel working on it — have led to long delays in bringing Jeffrey Fultz to trial.

Indiana man who manipulated Alaska teenagers into murder-for-hire gets 99 years

Twenty-five-year-old Darin Schilmiller pleaded guilty in August to soliciting the murder of 19-year-old Cynthia Hoffman, who had an intellectual disability.

Reopened case into the death of Bethel woman leaves ‘more questions than answers’

The investigator who reviewed the case eventually found more than a dozen “points of contention" — essentially red flags in the initial investigation.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications