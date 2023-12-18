Newscast – Monday, Dec. 18, 2023

In this newscast:
- The U.S. Forest Service finalized its plans for an overhaul of the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area,
- Scientist in Southeast Alaska are seeking more data to predict landslides with weather stations and a new survey of the island elevation in Wrangell,
- Anchorage homelessness experts and political leaders are pushing a new approach to getting people out of shelters and into long-term housing this spring,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy allocated $5 million to the city of Wrangell to help stabalize two dams that contain the town’s drinking water.