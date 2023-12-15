Juneau Afternoon: Juneau Symphony “Holiday Cheer” concert, “Marion’s Wish” comedy show, “STUFFED” holiday market, and Joel Bennett’s “The Story of Romeo”

On today’s program:
- A preview of the Juneau Symphony’s “Holiday Cheer” concert this weekend
- “Marion’s Wish” comedy show fundraiser with Jon Dore
- Joel Bennett, on the publication of his new book, “The Story of Romeo”
- Stuffed! – the holiday market from the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.