KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Juneau Symphony “Holiday Cheer” concert, “Marion’s Wish” comedy show, “STUFFED” holiday market, and Joel Bennett’s “The Story of Romeo”

by

Jon Dore hosts the comedy show “Marion’s Wish” in Juneau, Alaska (Photo courtesy of Jon Dore)

Friday, December 15, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Support Local News with Your Donation

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: Haa Tóoch Lichéesh, Juneau Community Foundation, and Skylar Bayer lecture at the Juneau Audubon Society

Conversations today: Haa Tóoch Lichéesh ("We believe it is possible") is working to prevent violence and promote healing, Juneau Community Foundation offers updates, and special guest host Elizabeth Djajalie interviews Skylar Bayer who will speak at the Juneau Audubon Society Public Lecture Series.

Sara Hannan hosts Mudrooms on February 13, 2018, at Northern Light United Church. (Photo by Melissa Griffiths)

Juneau Afternoon: Mudrooms, Holiday Light Flights, and Juneau Community Charter School

Conversations today: Mudrooms community storytelling event, Holiday Light Flights fundraiser from Flying Lions to benefit Cancer Connection, and a profile of the Juneau Community Charter School with parents and students.

Juneau Afternoon: ArtistNatalie's journey from pop-up to the Drip Drop Wondershop

Conversations today: ArtistsNatalie's transoformation from pop-up artist to shop owner; a new child care program from the Juneau Adventists Christian School; the Race Across Alaska Challenge; and the Alaska Peace Officer's upcoming December events.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications