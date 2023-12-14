Juneau Afternoon: Haa Tóoch Lichéesh, Juneau Community Foundation, and Skylar Bayer lecture at the Juneau Audubon Society

On today’s program:
- A profile of Haa Tóoch Lichéesh, a local organization that centers on healing
- Feeding Juneau Kids campaign and giving deadlines updates from Juneau Community Foundation
- Juneau Audubon Society Public Lecture Series Thursday 6:30 p.m. December 14 “Uncharted: Field Science and Storytelling about Disabilities in STEM with Skylar Bayer”
Bostin Christopher and Elizabeth Djajalie host the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.