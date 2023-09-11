Pilot of small plane seriously injured in crash near Excursion Inlet

KTOO

A Coast Guard petty officer approaches a plane crash site near Excursion Inlet, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2023. One survivor was pulled from the wreckage and was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at Juneau International Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

The pilot of a small plane was seriously injured Sunday after crashing near Excursion Inlet, about 35 miles northwest of Juneau.

Coast Guard personnel responded after getting an alert from the plane’s emergency locator transmitter at 5:31 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The crew of an Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk found the wrecked, single-engine plane about an hour and a half later and extracted the sole occupant, who was in critical condition.

The injured person was brought back to the Juneau airport and transferred to emergency medical services there.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ian Dickson

Interim Managing Editor, KTOO

