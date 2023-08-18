No ferry service between Juneau, Haines and Skagway this weekend as Hubbard goes down for repairs

There will be no ferry service between Juneau, Haines and Skagway this weekend due to repair work on the M/V Hubbard.

Alaska Marine Highway System spokesperson Sam Dapcevich said one of the ferry’s generators began shutting down intermittently on Wednesday after delivering U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Lisa Murkowski to Haines. Instead of continuing on to Skagway, the Hubbard went straight back to Juneau.

“We have a technician on the way here, we have parts ready to go, and tomorrow they’re expecting to make the repair,” Dapcevich said on Friday.

Dapcevich said if repairs on the Hubbard go smoothly on Saturday, they may still make the 7 a.m. trip to Haines on Sunday. Passengers can keep an eye out for service notices online.

“If, by chance, they’re able to quickly make the repair and get it re-inspected by the coast guard, they would try to make that Sunday sailing if they can,” he said.

For now, though, the Hubbard is out of service through Sunday.

Passengers who had trips between Juneau, Haines and Skagway reserved this weekend can either get refunds or rebooked on later sailings. Another ferry, the Columbia, is scheduled to leave Juneau for Haines at 6:15 a.m. on Monday.