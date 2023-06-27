Juneau Assembly OK’s $50K for staff to advocate for new city hall

The Juneau Assembly has authorized city staff to advocate for a new city hall.

At a special Assembly meeting Monday night, members authorized the city manager to spend $50,000 to provide information about the project.

“Clearly, we would be trying to influence the outcome of the election,” said City Manager Rorie Watt. “We believe that a new city hall is in the best interest of our citizens.”

Voters narrowly rejected a bond proposal for the project last year, and they’ll likely have another chance to vote on it this October. Last year, the Assembly voted against spending $25,000 to advocate for the project.

The Alaska Public Offices Commission requires the Assembly to appropriate funds through an ordinance if it wants staff to influence an election.

Juneau’s city hall needs several repairs. And it’s too small to fit all city staff, so the city rents other office space. Buying another building in Juneau isn’t a viable option, according to a real estate consultant hired by the Assembly.

Watt said the $50,000 would offset costs for existing staff to give presentations, post on social media or do other tasks involved in advocating for the project. The only new cost would likely be for postcards sent to voters in the mail.

“We’re not hiring anybody new to work on this,” Watt said.

Five people spoke at Monday’s meeting, all in opposition to the spending.

“The community said no to this project,” said North Douglas resident Scott Spickler. “The project should stand on its own merits.”

Auke Bay resident Wayne Coogan said he was concerned about the city “advocating in a political manner for a project that was voted down by more than half the people.”

“They voted nay on the project,” he said. “We’re using their money to advocate against their vote.”

The Assembly still needs to vote whether to put the city hall bond proposal on the October ballot. Members of the public can comment at the July 10 meeting.