Search & Rescue | Southeast

Troopers identify victims, recover 2 more bodies from Sitka charter boat sinking

Morgan Robidou poses with his boat in October, 2022. Robidou and one of his passengers, 61-year old Robert Solis, still remain missing following the accident on May 28, 2023. (Facebook image)

Alaska State Troopers on Wednesday recovered the bodies of two of the five victims of last Sunday’s charter boat sinking in Sitka.

One passenger and the boat’s captain have yet to be found.

The victims identified by troopers on Wednesday evening are 53-year old Danielle Agcaoili and her sister, 56-year old Brandi Tyau.

Their bodies have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage to confirm their identities.

The body of Danielle Agcaoili’s husband, 57-year old Maury Agcaoili, was recovered on Monday offshore of Low Island, not far from the partially-submerged charter fishing vessel in which the group had been traveling.

A fourth passenger, 61-year old Robert Solis, as well as the boat’s captain, 32-year old Morgan Robidou of Sitka, have not been found, despite an extensive search on Monday that covered over 800 square miles.

Solis and Tyau were visiting Sitka together from California. The Agcaoili’s were visiting from Waipahu, a community on the island of Oahu.

Large swell and heavy surf on the shore of Low Island have impaired efforts to salvage the 30-foot aluminum charter vessel. Sitka-based Hanson Maritime is leading recovery efforts.

