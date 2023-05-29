KTOO

Search & Rescue | Southeast

4 missing, 1 body recovered from Sitka fishing charter

by

Searchers found the boat shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, partially submerged near Low Island, on the southern tip of Kruzof Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people after recovering one body from the wreck or a fishing charter on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, Kingfisher Charters reported an overdue charter boat with five people on board, according to a Coast Guard press release.

The boat was last been seen underway near Cape Edgecumbe in Sitka Sound. It was found shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, partially submerged near Low Island, about one mile east of Shoals Point, on the southern tip of Kruzof Island.

The Coast Guard recovered one body from the wreckage. As of press time on Monday afternoon, the search for the four missing individuals was ongoing, with several Coast Guard crews, the Sitka Fire Department and good Samaritan vessels aiding in the rescue efforts.

The names of the dead and missing have not been not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KCAW - Sitka

KCAW is our partner station in Sitka. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications