4 missing, 1 body recovered from Sitka fishing charter

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people after recovering one body from the wreck or a fishing charter on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, Kingfisher Charters reported an overdue charter boat with five people on board, according to a Coast Guard press release.

The boat was last been seen underway near Cape Edgecumbe in Sitka Sound. It was found shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, partially submerged near Low Island, about one mile east of Shoals Point, on the southern tip of Kruzof Island.

The Coast Guard recovered one body from the wreckage. As of press time on Monday afternoon, the search for the four missing individuals was ongoing, with several Coast Guard crews, the Sitka Fire Department and good Samaritan vessels aiding in the rescue efforts.

The names of the dead and missing have not been not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.