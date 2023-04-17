KTOO

A dozen new totem poles will be dedicated in Juneau on Saturday

A totem pole carved by Gyibaawm Laxha David Robert Boxley is raised at Overstreet Park for SHI’s Totem Pole Trail on April 16, 2023. (Photo by Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Sealaska Heritage Institute has begun raising poles for its Totem Pole Trail.

When it’s finished, 30 poles will line Juneau’s waterfront. On Saturday, the first 12 poles will be dedicated by representatives of the clans and tribes depicted on them. 

One of those poles, carved by Gyibaawm Laxha David Robert Boxley, represents the Tsimshian people. He watched on SHI’s Facebook stream as it was raised Sunday at Overstreet Park. 

“It went up a little earlier than it was going to. I’m flying up there tonight,” Boxley said. “There’s a couple of pieces I have yet to glue on.”

He said he doesn’t envy the organizers, who are rushing to get all the poles up by Saturday. 

Boxley has been carving since he was 6 years old, and he’s carved nearly 30 poles in his life. Some are in places like Disney World and Washington D.C., but many are in his hometown of Metlakatla.

A totem pole carved by Gyibaawm Laxha David Robert Boxley is raised at Overstreet Park for SHI’s Totem Pole Trail on April 16, 2023. (Photo by Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Boxley said carving a pole that represents all Tsimshian people was no simple task.

“They’re in order top to bottom of — the Killer Whale clan was first and then the Ravens and the Eagles and the Wolves,” he said. “So in the origin of our people, that’s it, it was a way to tell Tsimshian history and make sure everybody was represented.”

Boxley said he’s grateful to be a part of the project, with so many carvers he respects and admires. 

“Through everything we’ve been through, the artists made this comeback, along with our culture and the strength of the civilization of Northwest Coast Native peoples,” he said. “And I think it’s beautiful to be part of.”

The dedication will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at SHI’s Heritage Plaza in downtown Juneau. 

 

Yvonne Krumrey

Local News Reporter, KTOO

Juneau is built on hidden and assumed layers of power and access, influencing how we interact with identity, with the law and with each other. I bring you stories of the gaps in access to power, and those who are working to close those gaps.

