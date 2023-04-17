A dozen new totem poles will be dedicated in Juneau on Saturday

Sealaska Heritage Institute has begun raising poles for its Totem Pole Trail.

When it’s finished, 30 poles will line Juneau’s waterfront. On Saturday, the first 12 poles will be dedicated by representatives of the clans and tribes depicted on them.

One of those poles, carved by Gyibaawm Laxha David Robert Boxley, represents the Tsimshian people. He watched on SHI’s Facebook stream as it was raised Sunday at Overstreet Park.

“It went up a little earlier than it was going to. I’m flying up there tonight,” Boxley said. “There’s a couple of pieces I have yet to glue on.”

He said he doesn’t envy the organizers, who are rushing to get all the poles up by Saturday.

Boxley has been carving since he was 6 years old, and he’s carved nearly 30 poles in his life. Some are in places like Disney World and Washington D.C., but many are in his hometown of Metlakatla.

Boxley said carving a pole that represents all Tsimshian people was no simple task.

“They’re in order top to bottom of — the Killer Whale clan was first and then the Ravens and the Eagles and the Wolves,” he said. “So in the origin of our people, that’s it, it was a way to tell Tsimshian history and make sure everybody was represented.”

Boxley said he’s grateful to be a part of the project, with so many carvers he respects and admires.

“Through everything we’ve been through, the artists made this comeback, along with our culture and the strength of the civilization of Northwest Coast Native peoples,” he said. “And I think it’s beautiful to be part of.”

The dedication will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at SHI’s Heritage Plaza in downtown Juneau.