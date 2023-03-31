KTOO

Crime & Courts | Juneau

Notes posted in downtown Juneau buildings included ‘a possible general threat against children,’ police say

State Office Building Willoughby Avenue entrance 2021 01 22
The State Office Building’s Willoughby Avenue entrance in Juneau was open on Jan. 22, 2021, though the offices inside were all closed to the public. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

Juneau police say they received reports Friday of notes that included “a possible general threat against children.” In a press release, police said the notes were found at two places downtown, a business and the State Office Building.

A photograph of one of the notes, emailed to KTOO, showed that the message also connects trans identity with school shootings.

Lt. Krag Campbell said police are trying to find out who posted them.

“We have officers contacting the business where the first note was found reviewing any available security footage,” Campbell said. “We’re talking to anybody that might have seen something as well as doing the same thing at the State Office Building.”

A police car at Harborview Elementary in Juneau on March 31, 2023. (Jennifer Pemberton/KTOO)

He said police are also looking for fingerprints or any DNA and hoping the press release could bring in some tips from the public. 

Campbell said police plan to increase their presence at Juneau schools — though the press release said this had already happened due to recent school shootings nationally.

“I do know the note specifically indicated threats to children,” Campbell said.

Campbell said police would also consider showing a police presence for any events Friday connected to Transgender Day of Celebration.

Yvonne Krumrey

Local News Reporter, KTOO

Juneau is built on hidden and assumed layers of power and access, influencing how we interact with identity, with the law and with each other. I bring you stories of the gaps in access to power, and those who are working to close those gaps.

