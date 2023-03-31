Notes posted in downtown Juneau buildings included ‘a possible general threat against children,’ police say

Juneau police say they received reports Friday of notes that included “a possible general threat against children.” In a press release, police said the notes were found at two places downtown, a business and the State Office Building.

A photograph of one of the notes, emailed to KTOO, showed that the message also connects trans identity with school shootings.

Lt. Krag Campbell said police are trying to find out who posted them.

“We have officers contacting the business where the first note was found reviewing any available security footage,” Campbell said. “We’re talking to anybody that might have seen something as well as doing the same thing at the State Office Building.”

He said police are also looking for fingerprints or any DNA and hoping the press release could bring in some tips from the public.

Campbell said police plan to increase their presence at Juneau schools — though the press release said this had already happened due to recent school shootings nationally.

“I do know the note specifically indicated threats to children,” Campbell said.

Campbell said police would also consider showing a police presence for any events Friday connected to Transgender Day of Celebration.