March 8, 2023: Bill Legere looks back at almost 40 years of leading KTOO

Bill Legere retired from KTOO after almost 40 years this past January. Bill sits down with Host Bostin Christopher to chat about the fond memories, people, and experiences from his time at KTOO and a lifetime in Public Media.
Also, on the program:
- A look at three optional programs available to students within the Juneau School District, including the Tlingit Culture, Language, and Literacy Program, Juneau Community Charter School, and Montessori Borealis.
- And a preview of “The Singing Planet,” an open-to-the-public screening from the Juneau Audubon Society.
KTOO's Bostin Christopher hosts. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay.
Guests:
- Bill Legere, Retired KTOO General Manager and President
- Callie Conerton, Montessori Borealis
- Molly Box, Tlingit Culture, Language, and Literacy Program
- Britteny Cioni-Haywood, Juneau Community Charter School APC President
- Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society
- Hank Lentfer, Narrator, “The Singing Planet”
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.