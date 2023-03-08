KTOO

March 8, 2023: Bill Legere looks back at almost 40 years of leading KTOO

by

KTOO’s Studio 2K was officially dedicated to Carolyn Hobbs Peterson. Left to right: George Reifenstein, Bill Legere, Art Peterson, and Wayne Jensen. Reifenstein is a longtime KTOO board member who raised money for the station studio renovation project. Legere is the retired general manager of KTOO. Art Peterson was the lead donor for Studio 2K’s remodeling Wayne Jensen was the architect for the project. (Photo by KTOO Staff)

Bill Legere on his almost 40 years at KTOO
Juneau Afternoon March 8, 2023 – Full Show

Bill Legere retired from KTOO after almost 40 years this past January. Bill sits down with Host Bostin Christopher to chat about the fond memories, people, and experiences from his time at KTOO and a lifetime in Public Media.

Also, on the program:

KTOO’s Bostin Christopher hosts. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Guests:

  • Bill Legere, Retired KTOO General Manager and President
  • Callie Conerton, Montessori Borealis
  • Molly Box, Tlingit Culture, Language, and Literacy Program
  • Britteny Cioni-Haywood, Juneau Community Charter School APC President
  • Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society
  • Hank Lentfer, Narrator, “The Singing Planet”

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

